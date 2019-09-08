Photographer captures beauty of East Anglia to escape stress of City
An amateur photographer has said "capturing the beauty of East Anglia" allowed him to "escape the pressurised environment" of his work in the City of London.
Insurance underwriter Adam Bennett said he was "habitually drawn to the River Crouch" close to his home in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex.
Unlike many photographers, the 49-year-old father-of-two shoots directly into the sun to produce "magnificent colours and amazing reflections".
He said that he had been taking photos for a couple of years as a way of relaxing and "blocking out the stresses of life".
"I set my alarm early and take a peek out of my window, and if there is a hint of colour in the sky I make my way to the river," he said.
"Whilst you can stand in exactly the same place, the view that you get differs each time depending upon both the light and volume of water, the river being tidal at this point."
He said taking up photography allowed him to "enjoy life".
"Having an opportunity to escape with my camera therefore gives me some 'me time', something that I feel that everyone needs, and had previously been missing from my life.
"I've have been able to swap stress with relaxation."
"The image that I'd really like to take is that of the Northern Lights reflecting in a body of still water", he said.
"In the meantime I shall continue to be seen down at the riverbank at sunrise, big smile on my face as I soak up the atmosphere."
Photos by Adam Bennett
