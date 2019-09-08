Image copyright Adam Bennett Image caption Adam Bennett photographs into the sun to capture the "magnificent colours and amazing reflections" of the River Crouch

An amateur photographer has said "capturing the beauty of East Anglia" allowed him to "escape the pressurised environment" of his work in the City of London.

Insurance underwriter Adam Bennett said he was "habitually drawn to the River Crouch" close to his home in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex.

Unlike many photographers, the 49-year-old father-of-two shoots directly into the sun to produce "magnificent colours and amazing reflections".

He said that he had been taking photos for a couple of years as a way of relaxing and "blocking out the stresses of life".

Image copyright Adam Bennett Image caption "If you see something that you like, capture it, look at it, and put up on the wall - it will make you smile every time you see it," Mr Bennett said

"I set my alarm early and take a peek out of my window, and if there is a hint of colour in the sky I make my way to the river," he said.

"Whilst you can stand in exactly the same place, the view that you get differs each time depending upon both the light and volume of water, the river being tidal at this point."

Image copyright Adam Bennett Image caption Mr Bennett said that with photography "you get to see some amazing sights, enjoy the environment within which we live and, I believe, see things differently"

He said taking up photography allowed him to "enjoy life".

"Having an opportunity to escape with my camera therefore gives me some 'me time', something that I feel that everyone needs, and had previously been missing from my life.

"I've have been able to swap stress with relaxation."

Image copyright Adam Bennett Image caption Mr Bennett said the East of England had "unique coastline and some glorious rivers"

Image copyright Supplied Image caption "Having a camera seems to break down barriers and is a great leveller"

Image copyright Adam Bennett Image caption "When the light, weather and tides are all favourable you may be blessed with an image that you are really proud of"

Image copyright Adam Bennett Image caption Mr Bennett said dawn and sunrise was a "magical time, often illuminating the sky with fabulous colours"

Image copyright Adam Bennett Image caption Despite only taking up the hobby two years ago, Mr Bennett is now secretary of the South Woodham Ferrers Camera Club

"The image that I'd really like to take is that of the Northern Lights reflecting in a body of still water", he said.

"In the meantime I shall continue to be seen down at the riverbank at sunrise, big smile on my face as I soak up the atmosphere."

Photos by Adam Bennett

