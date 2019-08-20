Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Ugly Betty is "absolutely adorable", the RSPCA said

An animal charity is hoping a one-eyed French bulldog's "odd looks" and toilet troubles will not put off prospective new owners.

Eight-year-old Ugly Betty arrived at an RSPCA branch in Essex last month.

The dog, which staff said has a habit of collecting socks and flipflops, has a number of medical issues including the need to go to the toilet often.

They hope medication will reduce the "adorable, sweet-natured" pooch's need for nightly puppy pads.

Ugly Betty was "affectionately named" by her previous owner who brought her to the RSPCA's Southend branch when they were no longer able to care for her.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption It is thought the dog was previously used for breeding

"French bulldogs are a hugely popular breed at the moment and we were sure that Ugly Betty would be snapped up quickly," Kathy Butler, from the charity, said.

"But we think people may be put off by her unusual looks and her health complications.

"Betty is absolutely adorable and has such a lovely, sweet nature."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Ugly Betty was given her name by her previous owner

Although the pooch has a penchant for pinching things and hiding them in her bed, the charity said this was just because she "loves to collect things".

Ugly Betty has Cushing's disease, a fairly common condition where the body overproduces the cortisol steroid hormone resulting in the animal needing medication to manage the disease for their lifetime.

She needs access to the outside so she can go to the toilet frequently, but with ongoing treatment the RSPCA hopes she will no longer need to use puppy pads at night.

The charity said it would cover medication costs for Ugly Betty's care for three months.