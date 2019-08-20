Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died at a house in the hamlet of Great Saling, near Braintree

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with fatal stab wounds.

Police were called to a house in The Street, Great Saling, near Braintree, Essex, shortly before 14:25 BST on Monday.

They had received reports of concern for the welfare of a 41-year-old woman. She died at the scene.

A 42-year-old man, who became unwell and was taken to hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives say they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who heard or saw anything suspicious.