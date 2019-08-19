Driver jailed for New Year's Eve cyclist death

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ravinder Matharu, 32, was jailed for more than four years for killing cyclist Matei Alexandru on New Year's Eve

A driver has been jailed for killing a cyclist on New Year's Eve.

Police said Ravinder Matharu, 32, was on the phone to his girlfriend when he struck Matei Alexandru in South Ockendon, Essex on 31 December last year.

The 43-year-old had spinal injuries and died at the scene.

At Basildon Crown Court, Matharu, from South Ockendon, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years and two months.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Matharu was driving his brother's car, police said

Essex Police said Matharu fled the scene after the crash and was arrested later in Purfleet.

Mr Alexandru, a Romanian national, had been living in he UK for a year.

His niece Cristina said: "When we found out about my uncle's death we were in complete shock and pain.

"Such pain never goes away, but rather it is something you get used to."

Insp Rob Brettell said Matharu had shown the "utmost cowardice" in fleeing the scene.

He said: "By using a mobile phone at the time of the incident, Matharu was so distracted that he was not fully conscious of his surroundings, and it ended in Mr Alexandru's life being taken."

Matharu was also disqualified from driving for five years.