Image copyright Worldreach Image caption Neil Campbell, 45, was clocked at 174.33mph on the specially-built bike

A cyclist has reached more than 174mph (280km/h) after being released from the back of Porsche on an airfield runway.

Neil Campbell, 45, broke a previous record of 167mph, using a specially-built, £15,000 bike.

The architect from Essex was pulled along at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire by the Porsche Cayenne, then released to go through the timing gate under his own power.

The previous record was set by a Dutch rider in 1995.

Mr Campbell, of Little Horkesley, said he was "thrilled and relieved" to achieve the fastest bicycle speed for a male in a slipstream.

He said "the team worked amazingly well".

Image copyright Worldreach Image caption An attachment was added to the back of the Porsche to help drag Neil Campbell along the track

Mr Campbell was measured at 174.33mph.

The elongated, custom-built bike was based on the design of a tandem and built using parts from a motocross bike.

There was a large attachment on the back of the Porsche, to help Mr Campbell build up speed along the two-mile (3.2km) track.

"Porsche spend millions testing their cars in a wind tunnel and we stick a big Tupperware box on the back of it," he said.

Mr Campbell wore a kangaroo-skin protective suit during the challenge.

His next challenge is to try to reach 220mph (354km/h) next year on a six-mile track at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA.

He said: "This has been a five-year programme and the record was the culmination of one part of it.

"We have been bound by finances and budgeted to do what we can. Our plan is now to go to Bonneville and use a longer test track."