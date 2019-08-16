Image caption Ten postboxes in Canvey Island have been taken out of service after the keys were "misplaced"

A number of Royal Mail postboxes have been taped shut after the keys to them were "misplaced".

The 10 boxes on Canvey Island, in Essex, have been taken out of action while the firm awaits replacements.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said new keys were "on order" and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

She added they hoped to "reopen the boxes soon" and in the meantime customers could drop off mail at any Post Office branch.

The affected boxes have been covered with a note from Royal Mail explaining the situation.

In a statement, the company said: "We can confirm that unfortunately 10 postboxes in Canvey Island are currently out of service after the keys were misplaced."