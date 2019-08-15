Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police hope someone will recognise the leather boots

An unidentified human skeleton discovered at a former scrapyard was wearing a pair of "distinctive" cowboy boots, police have revealed.

The bones, complete with a full set of dentures, were found in Cockett Wick Lane, St Osyth, Essex, on 25 April.

Police said they believe the man was over 55, but they have so far failed to identify him.

They hope someone may recognise the cowboy boots and are continuing to treat the death as unexplained.

"The remains of the man were found with a distinctive pair of leather cowboy-style boots and we are appealing for your help to identify him," an Essex Police spokesman said.

The full skeleton was discovered at the former East Coast Salvage site, which is due to be turned into a holiday village of up to 24 units.

Image caption Police said the bones were believed to be those of a man over the age of 55