Image copyright Cayman Islands Police Image caption John Turner died on board the boat when it crashed with another vessel on Sunday

A former director of a football club has been killed in a boat crash in the Cayman Islands.

John Turner, 70, was director of Isthmian League North club Grays Athletic in the late 1990s, and after stepping down, was made life president of the Essex club.

The club paid tribute to Mr Turner on its website.

Royal Cayman Islands Police said Mr Turner and another man died when two boats crashed in the sea on Sunday.

Officers on the Caribbean island said the accident happened shortly before 22:00 local time in the North Sound, off Prospect.

The two vessels collided, causing one to capsize.

All three occupants of the capsized boat were uninjured and managed to make their way to the shore.

However, the boat Mr Turner was on sustained significant damage and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman on board was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The body of Emmanuel Brown, 49, of George Town, who was also on the boat, was found the following morning.

Mr Brown was a former police officer on the island.

Police, who said Mr Turner was a UK national living in the Cayman Islands, are continuing to investigate the crash.