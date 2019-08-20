Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Paul Wallington died five days after the altercation outside The Vine on Christmas Eve

A bar at the centre of a murder inquiry which had its licence revoked following police concerns has applied to reopen.

Paul Wallington, 25, died in December after being assaulted outside The Vine in Brentwood, Essex.

The bar's licence was later revoked but its owner Andreas Artemi wants permission from Brentwood Borough Council to re-open.

The Vine has been contacted for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Wallington died as a result of a head injury five days after being assaulted on Christmas Eve.

The bar's licence was first suspended, then revoked in January, after police "made representations that the management of The Vine had been inadequate, as evidenced by a number of failures to adhere to its licensing conditions".

Since then the bar has remained vacant and unused.

Mr Artemi now wants permission to re-open from 22:00 to 00:00 on Monday to Wednesday, 22:00 to 01:00 on Thursdays and Sundays and 22:00 to 02:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.

A consultation period on the application will now run until 16 September.

A 30-year-old man from Basildon who was arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Wallington is due to answer bail on 2 September.