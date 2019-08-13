Essex

Essex railway station disturbance: Teenager arrested at Thorpe-le-Soken

  • 13 August 2019
Thorpe-le-Soken railway station Image copyright Nigel Thompson/Geograph
Image caption British Transport Police said the arrested teenager was from Ilford in east London

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after an emergency worker was assaulted in a "disturbance" when youths jumped onto the tracks at a railway station.

The teenager, from London, was taken into custody after British Transport Police were called to Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex, at about 06:22 BST.

She has been arrested on suspicion of trespass, obstructing a train, assaulting an emergency service worker and a public order offence.

Train services were delayed.

Greater Anglia said a "disturbance" took place at the station and on board a train and it caused "minor delays" to services between Clacton-on-Sea and Liverpool Street.

Services had returned to normal, it said.

A passenger on the train praised the driver and guard, for keeping travellers informed, and said she hoped whoever was assaulted was "OK".

