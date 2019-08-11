Image copyright Google Image caption The car hit a tree on Point Clear Road, near the junction with Cow Lane, in St Osyth

Two men who died when their car hit a tree were not found until nearly five hours after the crash, it has emerged.

The men, both thought to be in their 30s, died at the scene of the crash in Point St Clear Road, St Osyth, near Clacton, in Essex.

Essex Police said it was thought the BMW hit the tree at about 01:30 BST, but officers were not called until about 06:15.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The families of the men - one from Benfleet and and the other from east London - have been informed, it added.

The road, which leads to the beach and holiday park, was expected to reopen later after being shut following the crash near the junction of Cow Lane.