Image caption The swimmers were pulled from the sea near Clacton Pier on Thursday

An 18-year-old man who got into difficulty in the sea off the Essex coast has died, days after his teenage sister was killed in the same incident.

Haider Shamas and his 14-year-old sibling Malika, both from Luton, were rescued from the water near Clacton Pier on Thursday.

Malika died hours later while Haider was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Police said a 15-year-old girl, who is a relative and was pulled from the sea with the pair, is expected to recover.

A witness said the teenagers were with a group of up to 30 people at the beach.

Onlookers tried to help the siblings after they were pulled from the water, with some performing CPR on the beach until ambulances arrived.

All three were treated at Colchester General Hospital, police said.

Image caption Flowers have been left near Clacton Pier

Last July, Ben Quartermaine, 15, died after getting into difficulty while swimming with a friend near Clacton Pier.

His mother and stepfather Vicky and Colin Gentry said a lack of signage in Clacton was "one of the main issues".

They also called for better education for "all year groups in all schools, whether coastal or not".