Two critical as three rescued from sea at Clacton Pier
- 8 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people are in a critical condition after a group of three were rescued from the sea off the coast of Essex.
They were pulled from the water, near Clacton Pier, at about 13:40 BST, Essex Police said.
All three are being treated on the beach and two are in a critical condition, officers said.
Ambulance, coastguard and police crews are at the scene and volunteers from the Clacton RNLI said they were also called out.