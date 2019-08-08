Essex

Two critical as three rescued from sea at Clacton Pier

  • 8 August 2019
Emergency services at Clacton beach Image copyright Daniel Kingham
Image caption Three people were recovered from the sea near Clacton Pier

Two people are in a critical condition after a group of three were rescued from the sea off the coast of Essex.

They were pulled from the water, near Clacton Pier, at about 13:40 BST, Essex Police said.

All three are being treated on the beach and two are in a critical condition, officers said.

Ambulance, coastguard and police crews are at the scene and volunteers from the Clacton RNLI said they were also called out.

