Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A woman has been detained in a counter-terrorism operation in Brentwood

A woman has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 27-year-old was detained by counter-terrorism officers during a planned search in Brentwood earlier.

She is being held on suspicion of "possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism", police said in a statement.

Detectives said there was nothing to suggest an "imminent threat to the public".

The arrest was made at a house in the town as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Officers are searching an address in Brentwood and another in Reading, and the woman is being questioned in police custody.