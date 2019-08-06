Image caption Two care workers at Kennett House, Ghyll Grove have been charged over abuse allegations

Two care workers are facing charges following allegations of abuse on a care home ward, Essex Police said.

The women were working at the Ghyll Grove care home in Basildon.

Blessing Okeke-Nwojeh, 42, and Hemlata Ramdin, 37, and both from the town, are due to be charged with ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a person without capacity, as first reported in the Basildon Echo.

They have been summonsed to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court next week.

HC-One, the company which operates the home, said the allegations relate to an incident in Kennett House - one of four wards within Ghyll Grove.

They came to light after the family of a resident filmed within the home.

Image copyright Google Image caption HC-One said it had apologised to residents and their families and all residents were safe

A HC-One spokeswoman said: "Since January, we have worked with the police to support their investigation.

"Senior leaders from across our organisation have also been supporting the home to improve all aspects of the care and support we provide.

"We are unable to comment further whilst the court case is under way."

Ms Okeke-Nwojeh, of Clayburn Circle in Basildon, and Ms Ramdin, of Braybrook, are due in court on Wednesday, 14 August.