Image caption June Knight died after falling from a first floor fire escape

A man who threw his terminally ill mother from a first floor fire escape has been found not guilty of murder.

Robert Knight, 52, had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of June Knight, 79, at Langley Lodge Care Home, Westcliff-on-Sea.

Basildon Crown Court was shown video of Knight placing his mother on a railing before pushing her off on 10 December.

He denied murder due to the state of his mind at the time and will be sentenced on 20 September.

'Catastrophic injuries'

Mrs Knight was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was being given end-of-life care in the days leading up to her death.

Robert Knight, her only child, carried her through a fire door shortly before 22:00 GMT and threw her from the first-floor balcony, a drop of 13ft 6in (4.1m).

She suffered "catastrophic" brain injuries and died at the scene.

The jury heard Knight, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, told staff: "Call the police, I've just killed my mother."

Essex Police said he "calmly remained inside the care home" until officers arrived.

After being arrested, he told them he had not wanted to see his mother in pain after she had contracted a winter virus.

Joanna Senderowicz, a care home worker who was on duty at the time, told the court: "He [Mr Knight] cared for her in a way I have never seen before."

She added Mrs Knight had been given a week to live.

Det Insp Julie Gowen said: "Robert did not display any sign of his intention to harm his mother or that this incident would take place.

"It is accepted by the jury that Knight suffered a loss of control on the night in question when he took his mother's life in horrific circumstances."