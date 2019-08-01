Image copyright Essex Police/BBC Image caption Cian Daly's death is being investigated in connection with five others in Essex

The family of a man who died after suspected drug use has described him as a "free spirit" who "just wanted to help people".

Cian Daly, 20, died at his home in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Monday.

Officers are investigating his death in connection with five other suspected drug-related deaths in the county since Sunday.

Tests are being carried out to identify the substance or substances involved and how they were taken.

Public Health England advised drug-users to be "extra careful about what they are taking" and not to use when they are alone.

Essex Police urged people not to take any illegal substances at any time but "particularly not at this time".

It follows the deaths on Monday and Tuesday of two women and three other men, all within a six-mile (10km) radius.

'Full and varied life'

Mr Daly's parents Paul and Hayley and his brothers Cy, 23, and Caleb, 19, said in a statement: "Cian was very loving and always everyone's best mate.

"He was cheeky and popular and everyone liked him. He was the type of person who always had to be doing something, he wouldn't just sit around.

"He lived a full and varied life, and he did that to the end. He was a bit of a free spirit and just wanted to help people."

The family added Mr Daly had a "passion for motorbikes" and his friends are planning a "ride-out" in his honour as well as fundraising for a bench in his memory.