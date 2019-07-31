Essex

Shoeburyness fire: Blaze at packaging firm 'accidental'

  • 31 July 2019
Media captionSmoke plumes could be seen for miles around on Monday

A large fire at an industrial estate was caused by accident, an investigation has found.

Plumes of black smoke were seen for miles on Monday after the fire at Advanced Protective Packaging on Towerfield Road in Shoeburyness, Essex.

The building was destroyed in the fire, which began at 11:00 BST and was under control by 13:30. No-one was hurt.

Essex Fire Service said the fire was caused accidentally by a fault within a machine used to cut polystyrene.

Advanced Protective Packaging, which also has a site in Manchester, has been approached for comment.

Image caption Plumes of smoke were seen for miles around
Image caption The roof of the building caved in during the blaze
Image caption Ten crews were sent to the fire

