Essex pedestrian dies after being hit by van in Billericay
- 30 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a van in a town centre.
Police said the woman, 75, was struck by the Ford Transit in Billericay, Essex, just before 12:45 BST on Monday.
She was taken from the scene in Alma Link to hospital, where she died that evening.
A 58-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Essex Police said.
He has been released under investigation.