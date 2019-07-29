Image copyright Katie Gallivan Image caption Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles around

About 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Essex.

Plumes of black smoke from the fire at a building on Towerfield Road, Shoeburyness, can be seen for miles.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said due to the volume of smoke, train services would be suspended.

It is not yet know whether anyone has been injured in the fire, which started shortly before 11:00 BST.

People living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.