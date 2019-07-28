Waltham Abbey rape: Man arrested
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was attacked on Friday night, police have said.
The victim, in her 20s, was sexually assaulted on Silver Street in Waltham Abbey, in Essex, at about midnight.
A 26-year-old man from the town was arrested on Sunday and is being questioned.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to contact them.