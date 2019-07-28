Essex

Waltham Abbey rape: Man arrested

  • 28 July 2019
Silver Street, Waltham Abbey, Essex Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the woman was sexually assaulted at about midnight on Friday night in Silver Street, Waltham Abbey

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was attacked on Friday night, police have said.

The victim, in her 20s, was sexually assaulted on Silver Street in Waltham Abbey, in Essex, at about midnight.

A 26-year-old man from the town was arrested on Sunday and is being questioned.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to contact them.

