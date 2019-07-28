Image copyright Google Image caption Police initially treated the man's death in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, as "unexplained"

A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

The body of Andrew Bloomfield, 58, was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, on 12 July.

Mr Bloomfield's death was initially treated as "unexplained", but a murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination revealed he had died from a head injury.

The arrested man, 42, was held on Friday and has been released on bail until 20 August.

A 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton, also arrested on suspicion of murder, was released on bail earlier this month.