Two care workers have been sentenced after one kicked a vulnerable patient as the other stood by and watched.

Scott Geeson, 28, and Lelish Shercan, 27, worked at Cambian Fairview Hospital in Colchester when the former "lashed out" at a patient with multiple mental health conditions.

Geeson admitted ill-treatment by a care worker and was jailed for 21 months.

Shercan admitted neglect by a care worker and was given 16 months in prison suspended for 18 months.

Fellow care workers raised the alarm after spotting the victim's injuries.

Fractured ribs

The victim - a man in his 40s who has mental health difficulties and severe learning impairments - suffered multiple fractured ribs, a punctured lung and bruising across his chest after spending time with the pair in his room on 24 June 2016.

Initially Geeson, of Winnock Road, Colchester, "attempted to divert blame" on to his victim, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

However, he later said he accepted "responsibility" for his actions, which were described as him "lashing out" in a "one-off" because of stress in his personal life and frustration with the patient, the court heard.

Mr Sean Hammond, mitigating for Shercan, of Circus Square, Colchester, said the former support worker found himself in a "shocking situation" and "deeply regrets" not intervening.

Judge John Devaux said both men had "abused a position of trust" and their actions had a significant impact on the victim and his family.

'Vile'

Det Con Tim Harris, of Colchester CID, said: "The people who should have cared for him were those who betrayed and mistreated him - their behaviour was vile and completely unacceptable."

He added: "This case was complex and harrowing for everyone involved in the investigation, but it has highlighted one thing - we need whistleblowers now more than ever."

The care facility has since been taken over by a new care provider.