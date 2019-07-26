Jaywick killing: Two people arrested in seaside 'murder' probe
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who died form a head injury.
Andrew Bloomfield's body was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, on 12 July.
A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.
A 58-year-old woman from Baldock was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
After the post-mortem examination, a 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.
Police had initially treated the death as unexplained.