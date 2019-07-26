Image copyright Google Image caption Police initially treated the man's death in Jaywick as "unexplained"

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who died form a head injury.

Andrew Bloomfield's body was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, on 12 July.

A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

A 58-year-old woman from Baldock was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

After the post-mortem examination, a 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.

Police had initially treated the death as unexplained.