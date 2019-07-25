Image copyright Sealife Adventure Image caption The meerkats were safely returned to their enclosure after their escape along Southend seafront

A man who allowed meerkats to escape along a seaside promenade by vandalising their enclosure has apologised to the zoo.

The creatures were spotted scampering along the seafront in Southend, Essex, on 12 July, and were captured unharmed.

In a series of tweets, Sealife Adventure had claimed the "lovingly built" enclosure was "destroyed".

Essex Police said there was no significant damage and the matter was dealt with by "community resolution".

"Thankfully none of the meerkats were hurt," said Insp Ian Hughes.

The matter was resolved with an apology at Sealife Adventure's request, he added.

In a tweet, the zoo thanked police, adding: "All's well that ends well!"