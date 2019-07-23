Image copyright Google Image caption Essex police said they were called out by Colchester Jamiah Masjid Mosque on Priory Street

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence for making a threatening phone call to a mosque the day after the Christchurch shootings in New Zealand.

John Thursting, 19, made the call to Colchester Jamiah Masjid on 16 March.

Thursting, of The Green, Tendring, pleaded guilty to making malicious communications at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He has been given an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Thursting, who initially pleaded not guilty, will also have to attend 30 rehabilitation days and two years of mental health treatment as well as pay a £140 victim surcharge.