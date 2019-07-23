Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jack Morrad was wearing a Christmas jumper when he went missing

A man who was found dead in a lake after a night out just before Christmas drowned while he was intoxicated, an inquest has heard.

Jack Morrad, 28, disappeared in the early hours of 23 December after leaving a nightclub in Basildon, Essex.

Following a huge police search, his body was found in a fishing lake on 3 January.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said his death was an accident and he "more likely than not" fell in the lake.

The court heard he lived in Putney, south-west London, but had come home to his family in Basildon for Christmas.

After a night out with friends, he was seen on CCTV walking home alone, in the direction of his mother's house.

A fisherman reported hearing someone being sick and splashing their face with water in Gloucester Park. Officers drained the lake and found Mr Morrad's body.

Image caption Essex Police and the Environment Agency drained the lake where the body was found

A post mortem revealed he had 238 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood in his body, with no signs of injury or trauma.

Addressing his family in court, Ms Beasley-Murray said his death was "a tragedy".

"You have said he was clever, witty, warm and handsome young man with a great work ethic. He was loved by his friends, work colleagues and bosses alike. He was uniquely talented and utterly irreplaceable," she said.