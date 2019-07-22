Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was attacked on Third Avenue in Harlow

A man has been stabbed in the abdomen after cycling past a group of men who were fighting.

The victim, in his 20s, was set upon by three men in Third Avenue, Harlow, Essex, at about 12:25 BST on Monday.

Essex Police said the three had been having an argument with another man who ran away before they turned on the cyclist, attacking him.

Officers said the victim has life threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Det Sgt Michael Orr said: "We would like to locate the people responsible for this attack and another man who ran from off after getting involved in a fight with these men."

The three men who attacked the victim ran off towards the Northbrook Estate.

The man with the knife has been described as white, over six feet tall, (1.83m) in his mid-20s and of slim build.

He had mousy-brown spiky hair and is thought to have run away with his shirt off while wearing brown jogging bottoms.

A man with him was of mixed race, around 5ft 4ins (1.63m) tall, wearing a baseball cap with white writing, black shorts, a green t-shirt and a body warmer.

The person they initially had an argument with, who has not contacted police, has been described as white, about 5ft 3ins (1.6m) and in his late 30's.

Police are also appealing for dash cam footage.