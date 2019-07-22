Tesco/Esso ram raid: Cash machine taken from Essex filling station
22 July 2019
Thieves have stolen a cash machine using a digger to smash their way into a wall of a Tesco Express.
The ATM was pulled from the wall at Esso filling station in Brentwood Road, Chadwell St Mary, near Grays in the early hours.
Essex Police said six people had been arrested in connection with the theft of cash machines.
Five men and a woman were being questioned by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.