Image copyright TDC/Urban Initiatives Studio Image caption The plan will see a redevelopment of the town centre in Dovercourt

A masterplan to transform a seaside town through redevelopment and the staging of festivals has been approved by councillors.

The Dovercourt Rediscovered Vision was approved and adopted by Tendring District Council's cabinet.

Consultants put together the plan which includes numerous projects under the heading of the "Dovercourt Twenty".

Council officers will now formulate and present business cases for three of the 20 projects contained in the document.

Image copyright David Kemp Image caption Dovercourt town centre has seen many changes in recent years - the Coes chain shut its clothing store in the town in 2013

Dovercourt is part of the larger urban area whose economy is based around Harwich harbour and the ferry port at Parkestone.

It also has a sandy beach and it is well known as being the location for the shooting of the BBC television comedy Hi-de-Hi (1980-88) which was filmed at the former Warner's Holiday Centre.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth, said: "This masterplan sets out a vibrant and exciting vision for the future of Dovercourt, and one I hope our partners, businesses and residents can all get behind.

"I look forward to now seeing and evaluating business cases for projects within it, and hope we can progress Dovercourt Rediscovered - while recognising it is a long-term initiative.

"With neighbouring Historic Harwich preparing for Mayflower 400 and hopes for long-term tourism boost, it is right that Dovercourt also both supports and benefits from this too."

The Dovercourt Twenty consists not only of redevelopment projects but also proposes events such as festivals and open air cinema, and more formal town centre management.

Image copyright TDC/Urban Initiatives Studio Image caption Places are to be set aside for events and festivals in the town

Image copyright TDC/Urban Initiatives Studio Image caption The area around Dovercourt railway station will be refurbished as well