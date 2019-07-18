Woman's death in Clacton-on-Sea 'no longer suspicious'
- 18 July 2019
The death of a woman whose body was found on Monday is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Isabella Mitchell, 45, was found at an address in Wellesley Road, Clacton-on-Sea.
A post-mortem examination found there were no signs she had been assaulted.
Essex Police said tests had not determined a cause of death so it was being treated as unexplained.
A 52 year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.