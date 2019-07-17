Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police are searching for Ian Woolcomb over the death

A man whose death from a head injury led to a murder inquiry has been named.

The body of Andrew Broomfield, 58, was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, at about 12:40 BST on Friday.

Essex Police are looking for Ian Woolcomb, 42, in connection with the murder investigation.

A 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder after a post-mortem examination revealed the man died of a head injury.

Mr Woolcomb was last known to be living in the Clacton area but has links to Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The woman has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "I would urge Ian Woolcomb to contact us and hand himself in.

"It is in everyone's interests that he does so and we will not give up on searching for him."