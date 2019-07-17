Essex

Jaywick murder investigation: Police name 'victim'

  • 17 July 2019
Ian Woolcomb Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Police are searching for Ian Woolcomb over the death

A man whose death from a head injury led to a murder inquiry has been named.

The body of Andrew Broomfield, 58, was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, at about 12:40 BST on Friday.

Essex Police are looking for Ian Woolcomb, 42, in connection with the murder investigation.

A 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder after a post-mortem examination revealed the man died of a head injury.

Mr Woolcomb was last known to be living in the Clacton area but has links to Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The woman has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "I would urge Ian Woolcomb to contact us and hand himself in.

"It is in everyone's interests that he does so and we will not give up on searching for him."

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police initially treated the man's death in Jaywick as "unexplained"

