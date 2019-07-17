Image copyright Google Image caption Wilkin and Sons said it has been frustrated by the lack of water pressure

A jam factory that supplies the Queen has caused problems with water pressure on a newly-built neighbouring estate, families living there have claimed.

People on the Nine Acres estate in Tiptree, Essex, said they were often unable to shower or do their washing when the supply dropped.

Anglian Water has called a meeting with jam-makers Wilkin and Sons to ensure an adequate water supply.

The conserve company said it was "frustrated" by the problem.

Residents of the estate, where building work started in 2018, said the problems started in June.

Anglian Water, which supplies the estate, said engineers would meet company representatives to find a way to allow the business to take the water needed without affecting the residents.

Charlie Garnish, 27, of Damson Close, said he had been forced to store water in jars in the fridge and blamed the firm for the problems.

Victoria Patrick, who also lives in Damson Close, said: "The water pressure quite often drops to near on nothing, to the point where the boiler can't even work because there is not enough flow through it to start.

"Having children, it makes it impossible to bath them or wash up or do mundane things, just the every day stuff. It is a bit of a pain in the bum."

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said the meeting would take place next week.

She said: "In the meantime, we've agreed with the factory that we will advise them on the best time of day to refill their water tanks, so that it has minimal disruption for nearby residents."

Chris Newham, joint managing director of Royal Warrant holder Wilkin and Sons, said it had been frustrated by the issue "as we know all our new neighbours are".

He said: "Having worked with Anglian Water for over a year to ensure the correct supply was available to our site, we have had to revert to our old supply until such time as the pressure issues with the new supply have been resolved to everyone's satisfaction."