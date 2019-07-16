Clacton murder inquiry: Man arrested after woman found dead
- 16 July 2019
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body of a woman was found on Monday.
Following reports of concern for a woman in her 40s, Essex Police went to an address on Wellesley Road, Clacton-on-Sea at 15:10 BST, where they found the body.
Detectives were treating the death as suspicious.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.
Police said anyone who lives or works on Wellesley Road and has CCTV should get in contact.