Classmates of a nine-year-old who died after he was trapped by school lockers have unveiled a Lego tribute as part of a memorial garden to him.

Leo Latifi was injured at an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Essex, on 23 May.

A post-mortem examination found Leo, a pupil at St Michael's Primary School in Galleywood, died from a head injury.

The school's head teacher, Maria Rumsey described the community response to Leo's death as "amazing".

She said offers to donate building materials, Lego and construction services for the garden were "very heart-warming".

As well as Lego, the memorial has been landscaped to attract bees and insects, loved by Leo.

The memorial comprises of a patio with room for two wooden benches and a range of Lego sculptures in each corner.

At the heart of the display is a sign made from Lego, which spells out Leo's Lego Lounge in bright letters.

A dedication ceremony for the new memorial garden was led by Reverend David Cattle, a local vicar and governor at St Michael's Junior School.

"The teachers here have been fantastic [in their response to Leo's death]. The school feels sad at the times, but also peaceful and purposeful."

An inquest into the year four pupil's death opened at Essex Coroner's Court in June and was adjourned until February 2020.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the death, alongside Essex Police.