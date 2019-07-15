Jaywick murder investigation: Police search for man over death
Officers investigating a murder in a coastal village have released details of a man they wish to speak to.
A 58-year-old man's body was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, at about 12:40 BST on Friday.
Essex Police are looking for Ian Woolcomb, 42, in connection with the murder investigation.
A 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of murder after a post-mortem examination revealed the man died of a head injury.
Mr Woolcomb was last known to be living in the Clacton area but has links to Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
The woman has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.
Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "We urgently need to speak to Ian Woolcomb and ask anyone who has seen him to call us immediately."