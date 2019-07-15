Essex

Jaywick murder investigation: Police search for man over death

  • 15 July 2019
Ian Woolcomb Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Police are searching for Ian Woolcomb in connection with a man's murder

Officers investigating a murder in a coastal village have released details of a man they wish to speak to.

A 58-year-old man's body was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, at about 12:40 BST on Friday.

Essex Police are looking for Ian Woolcomb, 42, in connection with the murder investigation.

A 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of murder after a post-mortem examination revealed the man died of a head injury.

Mr Woolcomb was last known to be living in the Clacton area but has links to Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The woman has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "We urgently need to speak to Ian Woolcomb and ask anyone who has seen him to call us immediately."

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police initially treated the man's death in Jaywick as "unexplained"

