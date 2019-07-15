Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police are searching for Ian Woolcomb in connection with a man's murder

Officers investigating a murder in a coastal village have released details of a man they wish to speak to.

A 58-year-old man's body was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, at about 12:40 BST on Friday.

Essex Police are looking for Ian Woolcomb, 42, in connection with the murder investigation.

A 44-year-old woman from neighbouring Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of murder after a post-mortem examination revealed the man died of a head injury.

Mr Woolcomb was last known to be living in the Clacton area but has links to Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The woman has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "We urgently need to speak to Ian Woolcomb and ask anyone who has seen him to call us immediately."