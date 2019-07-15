Image copyright Essex Police Image caption A clean-up operation is ongoing

A road has been closed for five hours after a lorry shed its load of fruit and vegetables across the carriageway.

The incident happened on Priory Crescent in Southend, Essex, at about 05:30 BST.

The road was closed eastbound as a clean-up operation got under way. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as traffic remained very slow.

Essex Police said a road traffic collision caused the lorry to lose its load, but no injuries were reported.