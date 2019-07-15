Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Michael Strudwick changed his plea to confess to murdering Christy Walshe

A man has admitted murdering his girlfriend by shooting her in the face.

Christy Walshe, 40, of Southend was shot at her home in Sutton Road in the town on 13 January. She died in hospital two days later.

At Basildon Crown Court, Michael Strudwick, 33, also of Sutton Road, pleaded guilty to murder having initially denied the charge.

He had been due to stand trial on Monday before changing his plea.

Strudwick will be sentenced on 23 July.

Image caption Christy Walshe died two days after being found seriously injured

Ms Walshe's family said she was "adored".

"Christy was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a niece, a cousin, and an adored granddaughter," their statement read.

"As all families, we had our ups and downs, but Christy was loved. She mattered.

"We made the common mistake in believing we had time to put things right. Time to say sorry. Time to say 'I love you.'

"Her death was cruel, violent and senseless.

"We would like to say thank you to family and friends for their love and support, especially as they are grieving themselves."