Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Dwayne Forrester was stabbed to death in July

The family of a young man stabbed to death say the 12 months since have been "horrific" and "full of tears, heartache".

Dwayne Forrester, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in Little Garth, Pitsea, Essex on 7 July 2018.

Five people arrested in connection with his death have all been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said the family had "been through hell" and urged potential witnesses to "examine your conscience".

Mr Forrester's mother, Jackie, said: "It's very frustrating not knowing who's done it.

"Sometimes I'm working and it just comes to me and I want to cry. I just have to try to be strong all the time."

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dwayne Forrester, pictured in the white top, died from a single stab wound after the attack in Pitsea, Basildon

CCTV footage showed Mr Forrester walking through Brundish in Pitsea minutes before the attack.

His family said he loved music, football and computer games - and dreamed of being a train driver.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Det Sgt James Holmes said: "Our inquiries have progressed well, but we still need that vital piece of information.

"To those who know what happened to Dwayne - please examine your conscience. You can see and hear the anguish his family are experiencing.

"Allegiances change, loyalties change, and now is an opportunity to put this situation right."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption An older family photo of Dwayne (left) and his older brother Alton, described the last year as "horrific"

Mr Forrester's brother, Alton, said the last 12 months had been "horrific".

"It's that absence of feeling that is the scariest part. The body hasn't quite recovered from the shock of what's happened."

Winston Forrester said his last memory of his son was being asked what he wanted for his birthday.

"I said 'well my birthday's a long way away' and he said 'Yeah, but time doesn't take long. Time goes quickly'.

"And I'll always remember that. That's the last of his voice I can recall."