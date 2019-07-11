Image copyright Tony Acutt Image caption An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place on Thursday

Residents were told to keep doors and windows closed as a fire ripped through a derelict local pub.

Firefighters were called to the former Admiral Jellicoe in Canvey Island, Essex, about 19:15 BST on Wednesday.

At one stage Essex Fire and Rescue Service said "100% of the roof and much of the first floor" was on fire.

Neighbours were warned to keep windows and doors closed and an investigation into the cause began on Thursday morning.

The fire was "fully extinguished" at about 04:45, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.