Image copyright Debbie Burrows Image caption Children and parents were among those who joined protests against the proposals

Libraries across a county will remain open following a council U-turn over cost cutting.

Conservative-run Essex County Council had been considering shutting 25 of its 74 libraries but leader David Finch has announced there will be no closures.

But the authority said volunteers would be sought to keep several smaller libraries running.

Campaigners said they were cautious about using volunteers and wanted to see detailed plans.

Many celebrities had backed the campaign to keep the libraries open while hundreds of people joined protests.

Mr Finch told a full council meeting he was pleased a consultation had "reinvigorated" the public's desire and love for libraries.

"This is superb and just what we were looking for," he said.

Image copyright Tessa Hallmann Image caption Poet Michael Rosen was one of the celebrities backing the campaign

He added communities had come forward wanting to run their own libraries and the council would seek to help them "thrive as vibrant local hubs that truly serve the public".

The consultation received more than 21,000 responses, while the council had more than 1,000 letters of objection and 50 petitions.

The final plans will be published next week and will go before the council's cabinet for approval on 23 July.

The council said the proposals would involve developing an investment plan for improving libraries as well as working with groups to set up community-run libraries.

Image copyright Tessa Hallmann Image caption Author and performer AL Kennedy lives in north Essex

Campaigner Andrew Coburn, who works for trade union Unison, said: "It is great that they are not going to close but what I am concerned about is there was reference to the use of volunteers so I am not convinced everything is as it should be or as we want it to be.

"If a library is entirely run by volunteers then there is the risk that they would not come forward."

Celebrity authors including David Baddiel, Michael Rosen, David Walliams and AL Kennedy had given their support to the Save Our Libraries Essex.

Skip Twitter post by @billybragg Big demonstration in Chelmsford this Saturday 8th June in opposition to library closures in Essex. Details from @SOLE_Essex Libraries are crucial hubs for inspiring creativity and feeding imagination. Let’s not lose them. pic.twitter.com/XIVnaAMJFN — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) June 3, 2019 Report

Image copyright David Walliams/Twitter Image caption David Walliams found fame on television shows including Little Britain