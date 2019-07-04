Image copyright JustGiving/Gemme Jeffryes Image caption Ben Lloyd died while on holiday in Spain

The family of a man who died while on holiday on the Costa Del Sol are fundraising to bring his body home from Spain.

Bartender Ben Lloyd, 33, died on Monday in Benalmadena - it is understood he drowned after being caught in a riptide.

His sister Gemma Jeffryes has launched a Just Giving campaign to raise £6,000 to repatriate his body.

Mr Lloyd worked at the Lamb and Lion in Westcliff, Southend.

On the crowdfunding page Mr Lloyd's sister described him as an "amazing man with the kindest of hearts" and said he lived his short life to the full.

But she added he had "typically" not taken out travel insurance, meaning his family would have to pay for his repatriation as well as any medical fees and funeral costs.

Emergency services were called to the coast at 20:20 CEST but Mr Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Essex Live.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Benalmadena, Spain."