Image copyright Border Force Image caption The contents of the trailer were described as frozen meat

More than 300kg of cocaine was found concealed as frozen meat in the back of a lorry.

Border Force seized the haul, with an estimated street value of £30m, at Harwich Port in Essex.

The drugs were found when a lorry on a ferry from the Netherlands was intercepted by officers.

A 41-year-old Dutch national has been charged with the importation of a Class A drug.

Officers searched the contents of the lorry trailer, which had been described as frozen meat, on 26 June and discovered a number of solid white blocks concealed in a cardboard box under pallets.

Jenny Sharp, assistant director of Border Force, said: "Illegal drugs have a significant impact on our society, being the root cause behind countless burglaries, thefts and robberies. They are also used as a commodity by organised criminals linked to violence and exploitation of the vulnerable.

"Working with our colleagues at the National Crime Agency (NCA) we are determined to do all we can to stop drug traffickers. Those convicted of drug importation offences face considerable prison sentences."

Image copyright Border Force