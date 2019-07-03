Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Daryl Bunn died in hospital after being assaulted on Saturday

A "beautiful soul" who died after being assaulted outside a supermarket has been named by police.

Daryl Bunn, 27, from Maldon, was attacked outside Iceland in the Essex town's High Street on Saturday.

He died from his injuries surrounded by his family at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Sunday.

A second man suffered a broken jaw and two men from Southminster have been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm.

Mr Bunn's family said they were "totally heartbroken" by his death.

In a statement, issued via Essex Police, they said: "Daryl, our much loved son, brother, uncle and fiance, who was taken too soon.

"Everyone who knew him would say what a lovely, beautiful soul he had inside and out, with a heart of gold and he will be truly missed."

Image caption The attack happened on Saturday in Maldon's High Street

The attack took place at 20:50 BST at the junction between Market Hill and High Street.

The two men arrested, aged 22 and 23, have been released on bail while a third man has been released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Lee Morton said: "This is a tragic incident that has resulted in a young man losing his life.

"We continue to support Mr Bunn's family during this difficult time and our thoughts with them.

"We would like to reassure members of Maldon's community that at this time we do not believe there are any outstanding parties linked with our investigation."