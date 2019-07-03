Image caption The TBAP Aspire AO Academy has been rated inadequate by inspectors

Safeguarding is ineffective and leaders do not know how many pupils are on the roll at a school, Ofsted has said.

TBAP Aspire AP Academy, in Harlow, Essex, has been rated inadequate across the board after an inspection in May.

Issues included poorly maintained child protection records and poor pupil behaviour which made the school "unsafe".

The academy's trust said it "deeply regretted" the shortcomings and is determined to make improvements.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school, which specialises in children who have been excluded from other schools, on 8 and 9 May.

In their report inspectors said: "Pupils and staff shared serious concerns with inspectors about the behaviour of pupils that, at times, means that the school is unsafe."

"Not enough attention is paid to protecting the school's most vulnerable pupils.

"For example, leaders are unclear about how many pupils are actually on the school roll or their whereabouts."

TBAP Multi-Academy Trust said: "The trust acknowledges the important findings in the latest Aspire Ofsted report.

"We deeply regret the impact of shortcomings on the school's community and we are determined to make significant improvements.

"A leadership team from the trust is in place to support and expedite positive change at Aspire."

Academies minister Lord Agnew said: "TBAP Trust was issued a Financial Notice to Improve last year due to concerns surrounding its financial management, and this will not be lifted until we are certain that action has been taken to address this.

"The majority of TBAP's schools have been rated as Ofsted 'good' or 'outstanding' and have improved since converting to an academy.

"Our priority is always the safeguarding and education of pupils in the UK, and we will continue to monitor and support academies - such as TBAP Aspire Academy - to maintain that."