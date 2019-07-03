Image copyright BSIP/Getty Images Image caption The outbreak of Group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection began in Braintree but has been found in Chelmsford and Maldon

Another person has been diagnosed with a disease which has claimed the lives of 13 patients, a health body said.

The outbreak of invasive Group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection began in Braintree, Essex, but has been found in Chelmsford and Maldon.

Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said another patient is currently being treated but did not say where the person was based.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the disease, it said.

The CCG said those affected were older people and the majority were receiving treatment for wounds, some in care homes but most in their own homes.

It said it wanted to reassure members of the public that the risk of contracting iGAS was "very low".

"Treatment with antibiotics is usually very effective when started early," it said.

The CCG said the total number of deaths was 13 because it had taken into account a patient who passed away with sepsis earlier this year.

Of the 34 confirmed cases, it said one case was identified in Basildon in 2018 and one case in Southend in February 2019.

There does not appear to be a direct link between the cases in south Essex and mid Essex, it said.

I survived 'traumatic' infection

Image caption Sarah Phillips spent five days an isolation unit following the birth of her baby, Klay

A mum of three who contracted strep A says the public needs to be warned about the seriousness of the infection.

Sarah Phillips, 33, from Great Wakering, Essex, survived a rare and invasive strain after the birth of her son at Southend Hospital on 14 June.

She spent five days in an isolation ward after the infection was discovered in a piece of placenta that had not been fully removed.

She underwent emergency surgery and a blood transfusion - but is now home with her family.

"It was one of the most traumatic experiences," Mrs Phillips said.

A spokesman for Southend Hospital said her illness was not connected to the ongoing outbreak.

The CCG is working with Public Health England (PHE), Provide Community Interest Company, which provides the majority of mid Essex community health services, NHS England and NHS Improvement to manage the situation.

To limit the spread of the infection, it said it has put in place measures including a programme of preventative antibiotics for the community nursing staff in mid Essex and a deep clean of all community nurse bases.

PHE East said it was carrying out a full investigation.