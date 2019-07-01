Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Barrymore had been suing Essex Police over his arrest following the death of Stuart Lubbock at his home.

Michael Barrymore has dropped a compensation claim for being arrested over the death of a man at his home.

Barrymore was investigated following the death of Stuart Lubbock in his swimming pool 18 years ago. He sued Essex Police claiming the arrest had damaged his career.

Court of Appeal judges concluded the 67-year-old TV presenter would be entitled to only "nominal" damages.

Mr Lubbock's father Terry said: "That's brilliant news. I'm raising my arms."

Mr Lubbock, 74, added: "I am still determined to get justice for Stuart. He was only 31 when he died. I am determined to hang on to the end for him."

No payment

Essex Police said the claim had been discontinued by agreement.

A force spokeswoman said that the force had not made any payment to the entertainer.

Barrymore - real name Michael Parker - and a lawyer who represented him were not available for comment.

Image copyright Other Image caption Mr Lubbock was found dead in the entertainer's swimming pool in March 2001

In a statement Essex Police said: "At the heart of this case remains the fact that the family of Stuart Lubbock continue to live with the pain of the unanswered questions surrounding his death on March 31 2001.

"We continue to search for justice for Stuart's family and would ask anyone who has information about his death to call us or Crimestoppers anonymously. It is never too late to do the right thing."