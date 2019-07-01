Image copyright @SausageCaptain Image caption Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the blazing bus

A bus carrying children to school has been completely destroyed after it caught fire.

It happened at about 08:45 BST on the A127 near Wickford, in Essex.

Pupils from Southend High School for Girls were among others on board when it burst into flames.

The school tweeted to say all pupils on the Maymist coach had been safely evacuated and alternative arrangements were being made to get them to the school.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it put out the blaze within about 15 minutes.

Police said the Southend-bound carriageway of the A127 had been closed.