A man has been arrested over an attack on a teenage girl.

A member of the public told police the victim was grabbed from behind and dragged into a bush in Stock, north of Brentwood, on Friday night.

Essex Police said a 43-year-old man from Billericay was in custody on suspicion of attempted rape.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "The victim bravely fought off her attacker, which alerted local residents who came to her assistance."

He added: "I need to locate a white T-shirt that was discarded or hidden by the suspect after the attack. The victim is also missing her footwear.

"If you locate any clothing in or near these locations please contact us immediately."

The attacker is believed to have followed the girl along Stock Road before the incident, at 20:40 BST, police said.