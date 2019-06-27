Canvey Island bones: Human remains found at Island Yacht Club
- 27 June 2019
An inquest has opened following the discovery of human bones at a yacht club.
The remains were found in mud at Island Yacht Club, on Canvey Island in Essex, on 25 May, police said.
Essex Police said there was no evidence of third party involvement in the death but officers are awaiting further post-mortem examination results.
An inquest has been opened into the death and will continue on 6 November.